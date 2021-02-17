Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar early on this morning. However, you don’t have to look far off to find clouds moving in from the south.

We’ll see this cloud deck overtake our skies throughout the morning, eroding away a bit for some sunshine by late morning, before leading toward a mostly cloudy finish.

With northerly flow early on this morning we’re still quite cold out the door! Temperatures are starting out around freezing inland to a little above freezing around the beaches. That northerly breeze is making it feel quite a bit colder though with wind chills in the 20s for most.

Despite the clouds around this morning we’ll still warm up much quicker today than yesterday. Highs today should manage to reach the upper 50s for most to low 60s for some on the beaches. This warm up happens ahead of our next storm system moving in for tonight and tomorrow.

A warm front lifts up from the Gulf tonight spreading scattered storms into the Panhandle overnight tonight. The adjoining cold front will bring storms throughout the day tomorrow. Some storms may be strong to severe through tonight and tomorrow where gusty winds and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Even though we’ll have rain chances lingering throughout the day, Thursday, the timing for the strongest or severe storms appears to be mainly for the early morning hours between midnight and 7am.

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds increase early on for an overall mostly cloudy sky. Highs today warm into the upper 50s to low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in storm chances tonight and into the daytime tomorrow.

