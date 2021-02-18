Advertisement

Animals at primate sanctuary freeze amid Texas power outage

A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty...
A chimpanzee is seen in this file photo. The animal sanctuary deaths are yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds have died after a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power amid record-low temperatures.

It’s yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.

Primarily Primates Executive Director Brooke Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out early Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary that houses more than 400 primates.

Chavez, staff and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets.

And as temperatures reached single-digit levels, the staff broke out carriers to evacuate animals to the San Antonio Zoo.

But Chavez said she and her staff began to find dead animals throughout the sanctuary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in The Cove Wednesday.
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
L to R: Mi'quel Coward, Elijah Faulkner
Second arrest in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery of teen
'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City

Latest News

Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Outages drop below 1 million in Texas; icy weather goes east
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims jump to 861,000 as layoffs stay high
In this illustration made available by NASA, the spacecraft containing the Perseverance rover...
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
People select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the...
Houston furniture store offers shelter after winter storm