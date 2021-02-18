Bay County will not offer a second round of CARES Act money

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being denied the first go around, some small businesses were hopeful that a second round of CARES Act funding would make its way to Bay County.

The CARES Act local fund of $5 million had be allocated for by December 31st of last year.

Of that $5 million, $1.5 million was granted to qualifying small businesses.

The other $3.5 million was put towards COVID-19 testing sites, personal protective equipment, and temperature scanning equipment for public facilities.

Unfortunately, there will not be a second chance for CARES Act funding.

“Right now, the CARES Act funding has stopped,” said Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts. “We took all the applications we could, it was several hundred business. The United Way worked with seven agencies locally and did a great job getting that money on the streets.”

Griffitts says there may be additional money from the HEROES Act that would provide funding to police and fire agencies around the county.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.