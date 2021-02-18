Advertisement

County Road 30A recognized as a national scenic byway

County Road 30A has been recognized as a national scenic byway.
County Road 30A has been recognized as a national scenic byway.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

From the beaches to the coastal dune lakes to the state forests, South Walton has a lot of natural beauty that attracts tourists and locals alike.

The beauty along County Road 30A is being recognized as a national scenic byway.

“There aren’t many byways in the state of Florida that have national recognition, and with that comes funding opportunities,” said president of the Friends of Scenic 30A Tonia Nation.

Nation said it’s an honor to be recognized, especially as a smaller town.

“Being able to protect the coastal dune lakes, and provide educational opportunities,” said Nation. “Once you get this designation you do have to continue to secure it and demonstrate that you are making efforts to preserve.”

Local realtor Toni Albright said the recognition is expected to draw more people to the area.

“It’s honestly like a little city of its own, you know. Not too many people know about it and so it’s a little escape for people to come to,” said Albright.

There are six other national scenic byways in Florida, including Big Bend in Apalachicola.

