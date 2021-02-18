Dunkin’ Donuts provides free food and coffee to firefighters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In honor of Random Acts of Kindness Day, Dunkin’ Donuts chose to give back to local first responders.

Panhandle and Southern Alabama Dunkin’ Donuts brought free coffee and donuts to fire stations all across the region Wednesday. Although Random Acts of Kindness Day was a good reason to find the time to show appreciation to first responders, the community remains grateful to them daily.

““We chose today to bring boxes of joe and a couple dozen donuts with all of the fixings that go with it,” said Kelly Duncan, General Manager of the Bay Point City Dunkin’ Donuts. “The local fire department does so much for our community and we just want to thank them and give back all the thanks for what they’ve done for us.”

Fire stations from Panama City to Pensacola to Enterprise, Alabama received free food and coffee.

