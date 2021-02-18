Extreme weather across the country is delaying COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The winter storm blasting most of the nation is not only causing water and power outages, but also delaying COVID-19 vaccine deliveries. Locally, Publix and Winn Dixie are some of the retailers affected, as well as the Bay County Department of Health.

“All of the vaccines we receive, we give out in a seven-day period. So the ones we have planned are based on the vaccines that we were going to be getting in,” Bay County Department of Health Public Information Officer Heather Kretzer said.

Kretzer said they’ve not received this week or next week’s allotments for both first and second doses.

“We are going to work double time next week once we do get those vaccines in order to get them administered,” said Kretzer.

Kretzer said Bay County receives 1,500 allocations weekly. One-thousand doses go to Publix, and 500 to the DOH. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program supplies about 150 doses to Winn Dixie every week. Kretzer says it all depends on the weather and when the workers in the area can safely ship the doses and safely deliver them.

We reached out to Publix representatives who refused comment, but they did a post a statement on their website saying their vaccine shipments are delayed and to check back for updates. Southeastern Grocers Director of Public Relations Kaley Shaffer said in a statement that Winn Dixie customers should also visit their website for updates.

“Unfortunately we don’t have any control over the weather. We can definitely appreciate and understand that people are probably frustrated by that, but we are going to do the best that we can to get all of those second doses in,” said Kretzer.

Kretzer said they’ll continue to monitor the shipment delays to see if they need to move future appointments. She says the first dose appointments for this Friday have already been moved to next Friday. She adds the weather could also affect second dose appointments at the end of this week and into next week.

For updates on COVID-19 vaccination efforts text ‘bayhealth’ to 888777 or go online to visit Bay Health Alert or Florida Health Bay County. For information on Publix vaccines visit Publix Pharmacy . For more information on Winn Dixie vaccines visit Winn Dixie Pharmacy.

