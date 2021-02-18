Ground broken on new McDonald’s in The Cove Wednesday.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Johnstone family held a groundbreaking ceremony for their newest McDonald’s location in The Cove Wednesday morning.

The new location, dubbed the Gateway McDonald’s, sits across Highway 77 from the Panama City Mall and will be located at the “Gateway to Panama City.” The motivation behind the new location was to give area residents something new after a difficult few years.

“I think this is important to the community after Hurricane Michael,” said Tracy Johnstone, a McDonald’s Franchisee. “All things being new and fresh, I think we’re all ready to see some new things in Bay County. We’re really ready to have something rebuilt and reenergized in the community.”

The new location is set to open in 90 days.

