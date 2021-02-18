Local authors discusses book, upcoming showcase
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Four local authors will put together a tribute to showcase influential moments of history in Bay County Thursday. Two of them stopped by Newschannel 7 to talk about his book and today’s event.
The first book signing will be held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Panama City Publishing Company.
For those not able to attend today’s signing, two other signings will take place. Saturday, a signing will take place at the Bay County Historical Museum from 10 a.m. to noon. The last signing will take place Sunday at the History Class Brewing Company from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
