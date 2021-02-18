Advertisement

Local golf club renovating amid influx of memberships

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The COVID-19 pandemic may have shut many stores and restaurants down, but it didn’t seem to close many golf courses. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from a local club to tell us how the area’s love for golf has led to some upgrades.

Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club is located in the heart of Santa Rosa Beach on Scenic Highway 30A and was recently named “Best Golf Course” by Visit South Walton voters and Destin Magazine voters.

Director Carter Murchison says the club closed to the public during the pandemic and was open for members only. He says the pandemic taught them a lot, and so they have made the decision to make some changes.

The club is undergoing three-million dollars worth of renovations. Murchison says they will reopen for members this fall and for the public in 2022.

For more information watch Sam’s full interview,.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in The Cove Wednesday.
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
L to R: Mi'quel Coward, Elijah Faulkner
Second arrest in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery of teen
'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City

Latest News

NEWSCHANNEL 7'S SAM MARTELLO JOINS US LIVE FROM THE SANTA ROSA GOLF AND BEACH CLUB TO TELL US...
Santa Rosa Golfand Beach Club
Sammy Stockstill from Tommy Smith Elementary School.
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is
THIS WEEK'S GOLDEN APPLE WINNER IS SAMMY STOCKSTILL WHO TEACHES FOURTH GRADE AT TOMMY SMITH...
Golden Apple Sammy Stockstill
Four local authors will put together a tribute to showcase influential moments of history in...
Local authors discusses book, upcoming showcase