Local golf club renovating amid influx of memberships

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The COVID-19 pandemic may have shut many stores and restaurants down, but it didn’t seem to close many golf courses. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from a local club to tell us how the area’s love for golf has led to some upgrades.

Santa Rosa Golf & Beach Club is located in the heart of Santa Rosa Beach on Scenic Highway 30A and was recently named “Best Golf Course” by Visit South Walton voters and Destin Magazine voters.

Director Carter Murchison says the club closed to the public during the pandemic and was open for members only. He says the pandemic taught them a lot, and so they have made the decision to make some changes.

The club is undergoing three-million dollars worth of renovations. Murchison says they will reopen for members this fall and for the public in 2022.

