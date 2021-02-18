Mexico Beach post office may be closing

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach’s only post office may be closing due to financial strain.

The city is trying its best to accommodate the post office and even offered over the old fire station building to help with finances.

The next closest post office to Mexico Beach is 15 miles away.

“It would be a major issue for our community if we were to lose our postal service. I am going to have to think we will find a way to work that out. We are going to work very hard to see if we can accommodate the folks that are trying to run that,” Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.