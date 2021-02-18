Advertisement

Mexico Beach post office may be closing

Mexico Beach's only post office may be closing due to financial concerns.
Mexico Beach's only post office may be closing due to financial concerns.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach’s only post office may be closing due to financial strain.

The city is trying its best to accommodate the post office and even offered over the old fire station building to help with finances.

The next closest post office to Mexico Beach is 15 miles away.

“It would be a major issue for our community if we were to lose our postal service. I am going to have to think we will find a way to work that out. We are going to work very hard to see if we can accommodate the folks that are trying to run that,” Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
Storm damage on Panama City Beach Monday
Severe Weather Pictures and Videos
Katrina Puri is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 and lewd...
Niceville woman accused of sexually abusing child
Matthew Dickason is charged with grand theft.
Atlanta attorney disbarred, facing charges in Walton County connected to fraud
The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker near Destin

Latest News

County Road 30A has been recognized as a national scenic byway.
County Road 30A recognized as a national scenic byway
The El Governor Motel is expected to reopen in 2022.
The El Governor Motel is expected to reopen in the next year
There’s one last thing to get rid of before we close the door on this past year, and that’s...
Top things to look for when filing your 2020 taxes
Fire stations across the Panhandle and Southern Alabama received free food and coffee Wednesday.
Dunkin’ Donuts provides free food and coffee to firefighters