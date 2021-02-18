One arrested in DeFuniak Springs stabbing death
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies say they responded to McLeod Road in DeFuniak Springs after a man called 911 claiming he had stabbed a woman.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 68-year-old female dead with a knife wound in her neck.
They were also able to locate the caller, 35-year-old Thomas McDonald. He was arrested and charged with a homicide.
During his first appearance before a Walton County judge Thursday, he was denied bond. He’s currently in the Walton County Jail.
