One arrested in DeFuniak Springs stabbing death

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death...
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death Wednesday afternoon in DeFuniak Springs.(WALTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say they responded to McLeod Road in DeFuniak Springs after a man called 911 claiming he had stabbed a woman.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 68-year-old female dead with a knife wound in her neck.

They were also able to locate the caller, 35-year-old Thomas McDonald. He was arrested and charged with a homicide.

During his first appearance before a Walton County judge Thursday, he was denied bond. He’s currently in the Walton County Jail.

