Panama City Beach man dies in single vehicle crash

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at Thomas Drive and Walnut Street.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at Thomas Drive and Walnut Street.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 67 year old Panama City Beach man is dead after his van crashed into a palm tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man was traveling on Thomas Drive, just west of Walnut Street when he had some type of medical complication.

FHP troopers says his van went off the road and into a ditch before hitting a wooden fence and a palm tree.

