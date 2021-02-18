The El Governor Motel is expected to reopen in the next year

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The El Governor Motel was the largest motel in Mexico Beach until Hurricane Michael destroyed it more than two years ago.

The motel was an icon in Mexico Beach, something you couldn’t miss if you were driving through the city.

“There are certain places you recognize in Mexico Beach and the El Governor is one of them,” El Governor Motel Manager Wylie Petty said.

Despite the heavy destruction including water damage all the way up to the second story of the motel, owners decided to rebuild it. The rebuilding process has taken a little bit longer than expected, which Petty says is actually okay.

”Whenever we started the rebuild process we never really set a timeline because we knew there were going to be obstacles in the way, and then with the Coronavirus coming along it is almost like maybe it is okay that we are not open yet,” Petty said.

But they are expected to open the El Governor Motel in the next year.

“We are glad that it is coming along, and it is going to reopen and you can see definite progress right now, so we are just happy that the date is coming. If it opens sooner than that then everybody is going to be ecstatic just like we are,” Petty said.

Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey says once the El Governor Motel finally reopens, he expects many other businesses will reopen as well.

”When we can get people in town we can then generate for our mom and pop businesses. [We] need for those to come back,” Mayor Cathey said.

While Petty says they are adding on a few new features to the motel, like another elevator and a splash pad for the kids, they want to keep the motel as close to the original as possible.

