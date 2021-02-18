This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s Golden Apple winner is Sammy Stockstill who teaches fourth grade at Tommy Smith Elementary School.

Mr. Stockstill has been teaching in the same classroom since 1993. Both he and his wife teach at Tommy Smith and have dedicated themselves to helping children become successful members of the community. His biggest concern is for the wellbeing of the children during these times of cultural and technological changes.

Being a spiritual person, he prays for guidance and strength to do the right thing for each child under his care. He describes teaching as a combination of being a drill sergeant and a parent.

“You look in their eyes. You look at their expression. You get to know them and you can read them just like a parent would, I would say. So, I try to look at it from a parent’s standpoint also from the standpoint of being the teacher, that I know where we have to go and I know what’s got to be done.” said Mr. Stockstill.

His favorite part of teaching is the times when everyone in the class understands the subject. He describes that as the “magic” in the room.

