Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with an area of low pressure and cold front moving into NWFL and the Southeast. We’ll deal with showers and thunderstorms through much of the morning commute, and even see more off and on showers through the rest of the day. So be sure to rain gear up as you head out the door this morning.

But it doesn’t need to be winter gear unless you live west of Hwy331 today. Temperatures there will be much colder in the 40s and 50s as the cold front has already passed you by. You’ll also stay on the drier side for the rest of the day as well.

We’re talking light rain jackets for today for everyone else as temperatures are mild in the mid 60s this morning for most and we’ll stay pretty mild throughout much of the day today. Because of this mild and muggy air mass in place ahead of the cold front, you also could encounter some thick fog if you don’t have showers and thunderstorms in your neighborhoods on the morning drive.

All in all, expect a slower morning commute due to weather conditions. Give yourself extra time out the door in anticipation of taking it easy on the morning drive.

This cold front will slow down and stall out across the Panhandle today and that will lead toward training showers and storms over a large area around and east of Hwy331 today. Heavy rains in the morning and persistent off and on showers in the afternoon could lead toward ponding on roadways and minor flooding by the afternoon and evening drive.

Those west of Hwy331 will see quieter conditions through much of the day after the early morning storms as the cold front will have slid east of our Western Counties. Not only will they have less rain west of Hwy331 throughout the day, but they’ll also see cooler conditions behind the cold front where highs in areas like DeFuniak Springs and Crestview on down toward Destin may be in the 50s.

The colder air starts to work east toward the late afternoon and evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s around Hwy231 by 5pm. We’re on our way to lows largely in the 40s by Friday morning across all of NWFL. We may even see some 30s in our typical cold spots like Crestview.

Bottom Line...

For today, showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning with off and on showers remaining persistent especially east of Hwy331 through the rest of the day. Highs today reach the upper 60s east of Hwy331, upper 50s to the west side of the highway. Your 7 Day Forecast has the rain gradually tapering off through the overnight with only a few stray showers possible along the Forgotten Coast by Friday morning and skies eventually clearing to sunshine Friday afternoon with chillier conditions.

