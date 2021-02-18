Top things to look for when filing your 2020 taxes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s one last thing to get off your plate before we close the door on this past year, and that’s your 2020 taxes. Due to COVID-19, there’s been a lot of changes in tax law.

“Some good, some potentially negative,” Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPA Ann Marie Sale said.

One has to do with unemployment benefits

“You should get a form in the mail and that will be taxable on your return in 2020,” Sale said.

Unlike unemployment checks, stimulus checks are not taxable. But be aware of what you received, and submit that number on a credit worksheet.

“You can potentially get more money associated with those checks. If you didn’t get enough, they’ll reconcile that with your return and give you more. If you received too much, you kind of have your cake and eat it too. You don’t have to pay it back,” Sale explained.

The itemized deduction limit has also changed to upwards of $300.

“So if you gave to charity in 2020, be sure you move that charity, what we call above the line, to get the full benefit of that $300 deduction,” Sale said.

And if you’re a business owner or self-employed, keep an eye on COVID Leave Credits.

“If you or your employee was out with COVID, or caring for others with COVID, you potentially get a credit on your taxes for paying those people,” Sale continued.

Business owners who continued to pay employees through COVID, even while shut down, may qualify for Retention Credit.

“They can potentially get up to $7,000 in a credit per employee, per quarter,” Sale said.

And some businesses could potentially qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Just for spending money on certain qualified expenses such as payroll, rent, utilities,” Sale said. “You can file for those grants through local banks any time before March 31st.

The filing deadline has not changed. It remains April 15th.

