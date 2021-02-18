Advertisement

Two dirt roads to be paved in Bay County

The project will benefit the citizens and our area estuaries.
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection is paying for the paving of two dirt roads in Bay County.

Wednesday morning, the Bay County Commission awarded the $470,000 Dirt Road Stabilization Project to Roberts and Roberts Inc.

The dirt roads being reconstructed are Wiregrass Boulevard and West Smith Road, both in Southport.

These two roads combined make up almost a mile worth of paving that will be done.

County commissioners say paving these roads will benefit the environment and citizens in the community.

“The citizens that are around there have better roadways,” said Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore. “We don’t have to worry about when heavy rains come like recently, they’ll be able to take it. The open grade in the road accepts water so it goes through easier, it doesn’t run off as bad.”

Moore says preventing this runoff is a major step maintaining the health of our area estuaries.

