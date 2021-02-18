Virtual town hall meeting held for Lullwater community residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lullwater community residents voiced their concerns to Panama City Beach officials Wednesday night in a virtual town hall.

Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell hosted the event at the city council chambers.

The councilman discussed several topics including the status of projects like beach conditions, the recurring flooding problem in some areas, the neighborhood boat ramp, and a new offshore outfall project now in the works.

“I’m interested with the potential of freshwater out at the end of the pier can do. Could we attract more fish? ... I want to make sure our residents are not impacted negatively,” said Molly Allen, a Lullwater community resident.

McConnell also addressed how the outfall project could help the Lullwater community.

“Unfortunately, we had a 100-year storm in Hurricane Sally in the way conditions were for the Lullwater Lake area. We had record rainfall in a shorter period of time, we had the outfall that was blocked so that the sand was packed in that high tide,” McConnell said. “We weren’t able to drain out the property, so with the outfall, that will bring in further offshore and be able to have a drain no matter what the conditions are.”

McConnell added he’s unsure if the project will even happen. It’s still in the design phase.

He said he and his team are awaiting a grant they applied for to pay for the majority of the project.

If the grant does not go through, the city won’t have the money to continue unless they receive other state or federal money.

