Wednesday Evening Forecast

Severe storms are in the forecast for Thursday
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A strong cold front will move into the panhandle later tonight/Thursday morning. This front will bring a line of strong to severe storms to the panhandle. Temperatures will rise overnight into the mid 60s by morning. Periods of heavy rain will accompany the front and we could see more than 2″ of rain in spots. Temperatures will briefly rise into the mid to upper 60s Thursday morning before colder air returns over the rest of the day. Temps will gradually drop into the upper 50s by the evening and 40s by Friday morning. High rain chances could linger through Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect cooler and sunnier weather by Friday afternoon.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

