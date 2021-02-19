Affordable cemeteries in Bay County are almost at capacity

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Imagine not being able to afford to bury your loved ones. More locals are facing that issue.

Affordable cemeteries are filling up, leaving fewer burial options. Local funeral home director, Dr. Russell A. Wright says the pandemic has heightened the issue.

”People have lost their jobs because of COVID, people can’t afford life insurance and have depleted their bank accounts,” Dr. Wright said.

Dr. Wright adds this is an ethical issue and everyone deserves a dignified ending.

”Every case is not the same, every person can’t afford a mausoleum, every person can’t afford perpetual care, but everybody in America deserves to be given dignity at the end of life. All I’m saying is make it affordable, and the county should have that, a place where we can bury our dead,” Dr. Wright said.

Some in the community have brought the issue to the attention of Bay County officials.

“It was actually my first time hearing about this issue, I did not realize they were at the capacity levels that they were,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said.

County officials have already started reaching out to locals to talk more about solutions.

”Ultimately what is going to come down to is what is the community looking for at large, what are the needs and can there be a way to assist,” Moore said.

”When these fill up where are we going to end up in Bay County? We are going to end up not being able to do what we should do as human beings,” Dr. Wright said.

