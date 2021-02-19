Bay County man faces sexual battery charges

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Bay County man is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child that allegedly happened nearly a decade ago.

Earlier this month, Springfield Police were notified of possible inappropriate sexual activity between Johnny Griffis, 38, and two children. Police say an investigation revealed Griffis allegedly had sexual relations with the children, who were six and seven at the time.

Authorities say they found Griffis in Alabama and took him into custody. He’s awaiting extradition back to Bay County, where he’ll then be charged.

