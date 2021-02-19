Advertisement

Bay County man faces sexual battery charges

Griffis is currently awaiting extradition back to Bay County, where he will be charged with two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Battery on a Child Under 12-Years of Age
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Bay County man is facing two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a child that allegedly happened nearly a decade ago.

Earlier this month, Springfield Police were notified of possible inappropriate sexual activity between Johnny Griffis, 38, and two children. Police say an investigation revealed Griffis allegedly had sexual relations with the children, who were six and seven at the time.

Authorities say they found Griffis in Alabama and took him into custody. He’s awaiting extradition back to Bay County, where he’ll then be charged.

