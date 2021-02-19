Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a very happy birthday surprise for a DeFuniak Springs man when he found out he won $2 million on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials say Tamur Campbell claimed the prize one week before his 38th birthday. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.

Campbell bought his ticket at the Highway 83 General Store in DeFuniak Springs.

Lottery officials say scratch-off games are an important part of the lottery’s portfolio, making up about 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

