Florida public school’s exams on track for spring

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every year, Florida public school student’s 3rd Grade and up, are tested to see where they stand academically. “The Florida Department of Education has said from the beginning of the school year that the expectation is that students will take the state assessments,” Coordinator of Assessment and Accountability for Bay District Schools Camilla Hudson said.

And despite COVID-19, that hasn’t changed. “You know we’ve dealt with Hurricane Michael and then we dealt with a pandemic last year, and now we’re continuing with a pandemic. So, you know we need to know where our kids are and where we can go next year because we use these results to focus on our instruction for the next year as well,” Hudson continued.

A few weeks back, Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt sent out a letter to parents stating, there’s “no way that data should determine grade promotion, school grades or teacher evaluations.”

But Hiland Park Elementary Principal Ilea Faircloth isn’t worried. “We focus on our circle of control and our circle of concern. So whatever the data shows us, we will take it and we will move forward from there because that is all you can do,” Faircloth said.

And on Monday, the Florida Department of Education announced they will be allowing an extra two weeks to complete the exams. “It’s a lot of kids to test in third through fifth so flexibility in the window certainly helps,” Faircloth said.

As of right now, all exams are on track to begin in April.

