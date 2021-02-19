Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a much quieter start on radar this morning. With a cloudy sky overhead we’re only seeing a few spotty showers in our Eastern Counties quickly heading out to the east. After several inches in spots over the past 24hrs on an already saturated soil, drive carefully this morning as some ponding on roadways is possible this morning.

Temperatures are cooling off as a northerly breeze gets the morning started in the 40s with feels like temperatures dropping into the 30s. We’ll want to dress warmly today as the cold wind keeps us running chilly throughout the day. Under the clouds, that northerly wind will keep temperatures in the 40s throughout the majority of the morning.

Satellite shows the break in the clouds over Mississippi this morning and it’s only gradually working to the east. Most models this morning are not initializing this low level cloud deck’s position correctly showing the break in the clouds already moving toward the I-65 corridor in Alabama before sunrise and then drawing in the clear skies for NWFL by the midday.

That appears to be to fast.

It looks as though we could be waiting until the mid to late afternoon before most of us get to see some sunshine in NWFL west of Hwy231. In fact, some along the Forgotten Coast may have to wait for sunset if they’re lucky to see any sun today.

Temperatures under the clouds this afternoon only reach the mid 50s. So keep the warm gear on throughout the day.

The good news is skies clear out for all eventually and plenty of sunshine comes our way into the upcoming weekend. However, the chill sticks around through much of the weekend. Morning lows reach down to near freezing by Saturday morning to the mid 30s Sunday morning. Highs under sunshine both days only reach the upper 50s on Saturday before gradually rebounding into the mid 60s on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies gradually start to decrease for some throughout the afternoon. Highs today only reach the low to mid 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of sunshine in store for an overall chilly weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.