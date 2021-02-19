Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis: Flags will fly at half-staff for Rush Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says flags will fly at half-staff in honor of conservative talk radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh, who died Wednesday from terminal lung cancer.

DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference in West Palm Beach Friday morning. The governor says once funeral arrangements are made for Limbaugh, the state will lower the flags.

“I know they’re still figuring out the arrangements, but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of interment for Rush is announced, we’re gonna be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the governor says.

Limbaugh was a West Palm Beach resident, and his recording studio was located there as well.

At the press conference, DeSantis also announced legislative proposals on election security and transparency, saying the state needs to continue its success from the 2020 election.

