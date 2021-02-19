Judge Patterson re-elected as Chief Judge for 14th Judicial Circuit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Honorable Christopher N. Patterson has been re-elected by his fellow judges to serve as Chief Judge for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit for another term. His new term as Chief Judge will be July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023. Judge Patterson was elected as Circuit Judge November 2010, commissioned January 4, 2011, and re-elected in 2016. He was admitted to practice law in 1985 and has been board certified for over 20 years by the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization.

In 2017, Judge Patterson was honored as the Judge of the Year by the Florida Bar Law Related Education Committee for his efforts supporting Justice Teaching Initiatives. Additionally, he is a faculty member and Education Committee member for the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges. Judge Patterson is also a member of the Florida Bar Speakers’ Bureau, and Florida Bar Criminal Law Section.

Judge Patterson has served as Criminal Law/Administrative Law Judge for Jackson, Calhoun, Gulf, Holmes, and Washington Counties. He has also served as Family Law Administrative Judge for the 14th Circuit and as Chief Judge Since July 2019. Judge Patterson is a member of the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Bench Bar and Professionalism Committee.

Prior to assuming the bench, he maintained a private practice of law for over 20 years. His experience also includes federal, state, and military courts. Judge Patterson is a past recipient of the Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award.

Judge Patterson received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Clemson University in 1982, and his Juris Doctorate from Nova University, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 1985.