Local charities benefit from Festival of Trees

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Central Panhandle Associtaion of Realtors, or CPAR, donated money raised from the second annual Festival of Trees to two local charities.

Officials with CPAR say half of the more than $14,000 raised in the December event went to Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and the other half to Life Management Center’s Integrated Primary Care Program.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center provides support programs for young victims of child abuse and sexual violence. Life Management Center’s Integrated Primary Care Program provides primary medical care for vulnerable adults who suffer from severe and persistent mental illnesses.

