Lynn Haven Community Health Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The city of Lynn Haven hosted its second Community Health Fair at the Lynn Haven Senior Activity Club. The free Community Health Fair was designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage diseases, and make connections to health resources.

Like last year, the Health Fair was free to both participants and approved vendors. The number of vendors was limited to 20 in order to maintain social distancing within the center. Representatives displayed ways to access preventative care, vision services, pharmacy options, health insurance, fitness and wellness healthcare.

“So many organizations out there that people don’t know about. Whether it be homelessness care, you’ve got the Veteran’s Association is here, Basic of Northwest Florida, there is child care people here, Healthy Start. I mean all these places you may not hear about that is right there in front of you and a lot of it is free service.” said Ashly Alsobrooks, Lynn Haven’s Marketing and Communications Specialist

The city hopes to increase the number of vendors at their next Health Fair once the pandemic passes.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.