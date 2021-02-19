Advertisement

Lynn Haven Community Health Fair

Lynn Haven Senior Activity Club
Lynn Haven Senior Activity Club(WJHG)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The city of Lynn Haven hosted its second Community Health Fair at the Lynn Haven Senior Activity Club. The free Community Health Fair was designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, prevent and manage diseases, and make connections to health resources.

Like last year, the Health Fair was free to both participants and approved vendors. The number of vendors was limited to 20 in order to maintain social distancing within the center. Representatives displayed ways to access preventative care, vision services, pharmacy options, health insurance, fitness and wellness healthcare.

“So many organizations out there that people don’t know about. Whether it be homelessness care, you’ve got the Veteran’s Association is here, Basic of Northwest Florida, there is child care people here, Healthy Start. I mean all these places you may not hear about that is right there in front of you and a lot of it is free service.” said Ashly Alsobrooks, Lynn Haven’s Marketing and Communications Specialist

The city hopes to increase the number of vendors at their next Health Fair once the pandemic passes.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in Panama City Wednesday.
Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at Thomas Drive and Walnut Street.
Panama City Beach man dies in single vehicle crash

Latest News

Local affordable cemeteries are almost filled to capacity
Affordable cemeteries in Bay County are almost at capacity
Construction will begin this month, and is set to be completed by the end of 2022.
Construction on Inlet Beach underpass will start this month
Every year, Florida public school student's 3rd Grade and up, are tested to see where they...
Florida public school’s exams on track for spring
Rain exits the panhandle tonight.
Thursday Evening Forecast