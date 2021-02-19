Advertisement

Man in the Sea Museum dives into its reopening

Museum officials encourages the community to come check out the interactive exhibits.
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After some cleaning up and reorganizing, the Man in the Sea Museum celebrated its reopening Friday morning.

Bay County is home to military diving. The Man in the Sea Museum aims to dive into the history of our area’s underwater exploration.

The museum took a big hit from Hurricane Michael and suffered from closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Museum officials have been thrilled to be open again.

The museum offers many interactive exhibits and officials say that’s what they want to highlight to the community.

“Diving, SEALAB, all the exhibits you see around here are a big part and were developed in Panama City,” Institute of Diving President Steve Mulholland said. “That’s what we want to showcase.”

Next Friday, February 26th, the museum will offer free admission from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. It will also feature a local food truck.

