Northwest men’s basketball coach Butch Pierre resigns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) The Northwest Florida men’s basketball program is going through a coaching change! The school sending out an email release early Thursday afternoon head coach Butch Pierre has resigned from that job, effective immediately, citing family medical issues. The release didn’t go into details, but we do know the coach’s family has been hit hard by COVID, his mother succumbed to it several months ago, and his father continues to battle against it. School President Dr. Devin Stephenson saying in the email today “We wish Coach Pierre the best and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time,” said Dr. Stephenson. Northwest 1-4 in league play so far this season, last season the team went winless in Conference play. Raiders assistant coach Nate Laing will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. A.D. Ramsey Ross says they are beginning a national search for a new head coach immediately.

