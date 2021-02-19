Advertisement

Northwest men’s basketball coach Butch Pierre resigns

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) The Northwest Florida men’s basketball program is going through a coaching change! The school sending out an email release early Thursday afternoon head coach Butch Pierre has resigned from that job, effective immediately, citing family medical issues. The release didn’t go into details, but we do know the coach’s family has been hit hard by COVID, his mother succumbed to it several months ago, and his father continues to battle against it. School President Dr. Devin Stephenson saying in the email today “We wish Coach Pierre the best and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this time,” said Dr. Stephenson. Northwest 1-4 in league play so far this season, last season the team went winless in Conference play. Raiders assistant coach Nate Laing will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. A.D. Ramsey Ross says they are beginning a national search for a new head coach immediately.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in Panama City Wednesday.
Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at Thomas Drive and Walnut Street.
Panama City Beach man dies in single vehicle crash
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Latest News

Sports
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, February 18
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, February 18
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, February 18
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Wednesday, February 17th
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Tuesday, February 16th