Patterson Oversight Committee gives update on Oscar Patterson Elementary

By Antonio Reese
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plans are blasting off for the Oscar Patterson Rockets as the oversight committee provided an update Thursday night.

Renovations have begun at the former elementary school in Springfield.

The cafeteria and a walkway are some of the first to see updates.

The committee also plans to install a significant sign near the school to let the community know about future improvements.

”We talked about getting t-shirts, we talked about doing a Facebook page. Again it is all about community involvement because that is going to be so key,” said Dr. Rufus Wood, President of Bay County NAACP.

“We want people to fight to get in Patterson, it was previously a magnet school and we had people who were fighting to get in here. We want to get it back up to that status,” student advocate Greg Dossie said.

Oscar Patterson is expected to re-open in August 2022.

