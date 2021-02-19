Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front that brought the storms to the panhandle Thursday we will see drier weather return to the panhandle over the coming days. For tonight the clouds & showers will linger through the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the mid 40s. The sun returns Friday w/highs in the mid 50s. The coldest morning will be Saturday AM when lows will be near freezing. The temperatures start to warm up after that and should reach the upper 50s Saturday and then mid 60s Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.