Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Colder, but drier air returns to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In the wake of the cold front that brought the storms to the panhandle Thursday we will see drier weather return to the panhandle over the coming days. For tonight the clouds & showers will linger through the overnight hours. Lows will fall into the mid 40s. The sun returns Friday w/highs in the mid 50s. The coldest morning will be Saturday AM when lows will be near freezing. The temperatures start to warm up after that and should reach the upper 50s Saturday and then mid 60s Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in Panama City Wednesday.
Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City
L to R: Mi'quel Coward, Elijah Faulkner
Second arrest in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery of teen

Latest News

Rain exits the panhandle tonight.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing today's rain chance.
Thursday Forecast
Severe weather is back in the forecast for your Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Severe weather is back in the forecast for your Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast