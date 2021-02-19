Advertisement

Walgreens to get 300,000 more vaccine doses each week

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The federal government is increasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines it gives Walgreens.

Starting next week, the pharmacy says it will receive more than 480,000 doses per week.

That’s 300,000 more than its previous weekly allocation.

Walgreens will administer the vaccines in 26 states and territories.

In-store vaccinations began on Feb. 12.

The chain administered almost all of its weekly allotment within three days.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in Panama City Wednesday.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at Thomas Drive and Walnut Street.
Panama City Beach man dies in single vehicle crash
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man in connection to a stabbing death...
One arrested in DeFuniak Springs stabbing death
The El Governor Motel is expected to reopen in 2022.
The El Governor Motel is expected to reopen in the next year
Santa Rosa Golf and Beach Club reno
Local golf club renovating amid influx of memberships

Latest News

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December banned Russia’s team name, flag and...
Russia’s new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Back in Paris accord, US vows no more sidelining of climate
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden lays out his foreign policy at G-7, Munich summit
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off