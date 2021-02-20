Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, February 19
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Soccer/Girl’s:
West Florida 1 Arnold 5
Chiles 3 Niceville 0
Gulf Breeze 2 Mosley 0
FSUHS 0 South Walton 4
High School Softball:
Liberty County 2 Wewahitchka 5
Bozeman 11 Port St. Joe 3
Mosley 0 North Bay Haven 15
High School Baseball:
Bay 0 Bozeman 13
North Bay Haven 3 Arnold 13
Gadsden County 0 Blountstown 15
