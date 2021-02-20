Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, February 19

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Soccer/Girl’s:

West Florida 1 Arnold 5

Chiles 3 Niceville 0

Gulf Breeze 2 Mosley 0

FSUHS 0 South Walton 4

High School Softball:

Liberty County 2 Wewahitchka 5

Bozeman 11 Port St. Joe 3

Mosley 0 North Bay Haven 15

High School Baseball:

Bay 0 Bozeman 13

North Bay Haven 3 Arnold 13

Gadsden County 0 Blountstown 15

