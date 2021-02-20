Advertisement

Friday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After what feels like weeks of rain, a drier pattern is finally setting in across Northwest Florida.

A freeze is possible throughout the area for tonight, so make sure to bring vulnerable plants and animals indoors. Similar conditions to today are in store for tomorrow, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Conditions will warm as we get into the end of the weekends, with highs returning to the mid 60s by Sunday. We’re looking at another chance of showers by Monday, with a return to the 70s in store for the latter half of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in Panama City Wednesday.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Griffis is currently awaiting extradition back to Bay County, where he will be ...
Bay County man faces sexual battery charges
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at Thomas Drive and Walnut Street.
Panama City Beach man dies in single vehicle crash
Buddy the Yorkie-poo dresses in a uniform just like his favorite mail carrier.
A local dog and his mail carrier have a special bond

Latest News

FRIDAY EVENING WX 2-19-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 2-19-2021
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's Satellite and Radar feed.
Friday Forecast
Rain exits the panhandle tonight.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Rain exits the panhandle tonight.
Thursday Evening Forecast