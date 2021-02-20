Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After what feels like weeks of rain, a drier pattern is finally setting in across Northwest Florida.

A freeze is possible throughout the area for tonight, so make sure to bring vulnerable plants and animals indoors. Similar conditions to today are in store for tomorrow, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Conditions will warm as we get into the end of the weekends, with highs returning to the mid 60s by Sunday. We’re looking at another chance of showers by Monday, with a return to the 70s in store for the latter half of the week.

