New sculptures unveiled in Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach is already home to some of the most beautiful beaches, but new additions will make it even more beautiful.

Eleven ‘Seelife’ sculptures were unveiled Friday in the city.

The hand-painted dolphin and sea turtle sculptures will be placed around Panama City Beach.

This is all part of the city’s beautification program.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said bringing the arts to Panama City Beach is an important goal for the city.

“This gives us a little bit more culture around town, fun designs. We know when people come to town they’ll be driving around looking at the sculpture and having a good time looking at the amazing work that these folks have done,” said Sheldon.

Local students, businesses, and organizations designed the sculptures.

Lauren Hopkins of Nate’s Sanitation says their dolphin showcases how locals keep PCB beautiful all year long.

“What we focused on was keeping the beach clean, so on the back of our dolphin is a whole community beach cleanup scene, and it kind of just demonstrates how our families come together here. We live here but we also take care of the beach,” said Hopkins.

There will be more opportunities for the community to get involved in this project.

You can find information on how to take part on the city’s website.

