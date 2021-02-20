Advertisement

New sculptures unveiled in Panama City Beach

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach is already home to some of the most beautiful beaches, but new additions will make it even more beautiful.

Eleven ‘Seelife’ sculptures were unveiled Friday in the city.

The hand-painted dolphin and sea turtle sculptures will be placed around Panama City Beach.

This is all part of the city’s beautification program.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said bringing the arts to Panama City Beach is an important goal for the city.

“This gives us a little bit more culture around town, fun designs. We know when people come to town they’ll be driving around looking at the sculpture and having a good time looking at the amazing work that these folks have done,” said Sheldon.

Local students, businesses, and organizations designed the sculptures.

Lauren Hopkins of Nate’s Sanitation says their dolphin showcases how locals keep PCB beautiful all year long.

“What we focused on was keeping the beach clean, so on the back of our dolphin is a whole community beach cleanup scene, and it kind of just demonstrates how our families come together here. We live here but we also take care of the beach,” said Hopkins.

There will be more opportunities for the community to get involved in this project.

You can find information on how to take part on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in Panama City Wednesday.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Griffis is currently awaiting extradition back to Bay County, where he will be ...
Bay County man faces sexual battery charges
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at Thomas Drive and Walnut Street.
Panama City Beach man dies in single vehicle crash
Buddy the Yorkie-poo dresses in a uniform just like his favorite mail carrier.
A local dog and his mail carrier have a special bond

Latest News

FRIDAY EVENING WX 2-19-2021
FRIDAY EVENING WX 2-19-2021
Parents are concerned about their kids missing out on learning without BayLink during quarantine.
Students missing in-person instruction due to several quarantines
On Wednesday, $1.3 million was distributed amongst eligible students at Gulf Coast State College.
Thousands of students at Gulf Coast State College receive COVID-19 relief
CPAR donated money raised during the Festival of Trees to the Life Management Center's...
Local charities benefit from Festival of Trees