Advertisement

Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, February 20

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Softball:

Marianna 16 Rutherford 0

High School Soccer/Boy’s:

Pensacola Catholic 0 South Walton 1

Niceville 3 Tate 0

Arnold 6 Santa Fe 1

Junior College Baseball:

Shelton State 5 Gulf Coast 13

Wallace-Dothan 5 Gulf Coast 7

Northwest Florida 3 Florence-Darlington 12

Northwest Florida 6 Miami-Dade 2

Junior College Softball:

Gulf Coast 12 South Florida 2

Gulf Coast 2 Seminole State 6

Chipola 13 Indian River 14

Chipola 1 Seminole State 4

Northwest Florida 2 Lurleen B. Wallace 1

Northwest 7 Central Alabama 13

Junior College Men’s Basketball:

Gulf Coast 67 Tallahassee 107

Chipola 59 Pensacola 45

Junior College Women’s Basketball:

Gulf Coast 90 Tallahassee 59

Chipola 57 Pensacola 45

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, February 20
Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, February 20

Most Read

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Griffis is currently awaiting extradition back to Bay County, where he will be ...
Bay County man faces sexual battery charges
Buddy the Yorkie-poo dresses in a uniform just like his favorite mail carrier.
A local dog and his mail carrier have a special bond
The new location has been dubbed the "Gateway McDonald's"
Ground broken on new McDonald’s in Panama City Wednesday.
On Wednesday, $1.3 million was distributed amongst eligible students at Gulf Coast State College.
Thousands of students at Gulf Coast State College receive COVID-19 relief

Latest News

Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, February 20
Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, February 20
Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, February 19
Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, February 19
Sports
Area Scores and Highlights for Friday, February 19
Butch Pierre talks about tough first season in Niceville
Northwest men’s basketball coach Butch Pierre resigns