Area Scores and Highlights for Saturday, February 20
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Softball:
Marianna 16 Rutherford 0
High School Soccer/Boy’s:
Pensacola Catholic 0 South Walton 1
Niceville 3 Tate 0
Arnold 6 Santa Fe 1
Junior College Baseball:
Shelton State 5 Gulf Coast 13
Wallace-Dothan 5 Gulf Coast 7
Northwest Florida 3 Florence-Darlington 12
Northwest Florida 6 Miami-Dade 2
Junior College Softball:
Gulf Coast 12 South Florida 2
Gulf Coast 2 Seminole State 6
Chipola 13 Indian River 14
Chipola 1 Seminole State 4
Northwest Florida 2 Lurleen B. Wallace 1
Northwest 7 Central Alabama 13
Junior College Men’s Basketball:
Gulf Coast 67 Tallahassee 107
Chipola 59 Pensacola 45
Junior College Women’s Basketball:
Gulf Coast 90 Tallahassee 59
Chipola 57 Pensacola 45
