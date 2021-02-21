Keep PCB Beautiful invites boaters to ‘Stash the Trash’ workshop

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, Keep PCB Beautiful invited boaters out to Captain Anderson’s Marina to “stash the trash.”

The workshop taught folks how to turn a five-gallon bucket into a trash can for their boat. When it comes to waves, event organizers made sure attendees were given lids for their newly decorated trash cans.

Funding for the project came from a Florida Department of Transportation grant, created to help prevent littering.

“Seeing what winds up in the water. It’s sickening to see what people throw out. And this way, giving a boat owner a trash can to keep on their boat, it just reminds them to drive your trash home,” Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford said.

Leftover buckets were given out to dive shops, Captain Anderson’s, and some local boat owners.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.