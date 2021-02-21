Advertisement

Man arrested on child molestation and firearms charges

William Howard Melton was arrested Saturday.
William Howard Melton was arrested Saturday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Springfield police officials say one man was arrested Saturday on child molestation and firearms charges.

Officials say the Springfield Police Department received a report last Monday, Feb. 15, about potential child molestation that occurred 10 years ago.

Investigators determined William Howard Melton, 59, allegedly molested the victim, who was four years old at the time and 6 years old when it ended. They also determined Melton was a convicted felon who was also in possession of a large number of firearms and possible explosives.

Saturday, Melton was taken into custody after the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Recovery Task Force conducted a traffic stop on him. Officials say a search warrant was then served on his residence in the 100 block of Santee Drive.

According to officials, investigators found eleven rifles, twelve handguns, ten firearm suppressors, thousands of rounds of ammunition, numerous ballistics vests and helmets, and potential homemade explosives.

Melton was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a child less than 12 years of age, twenty-three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, six counts of felon in possession of ammunition, unlawful alteration of a firearm, and possession of a short barrel shotgun.

