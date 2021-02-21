Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We saw plenty of sunshine across the Panhandle to kick the weekend off, and more is on the way for the end of it.

Highs will return to the mid 60s for Sunday, with another front on the way to kick off the work week. The front will bring around a 40% chance of showers, but the sun will return on Tuesday and we aren’t expecting any rain for the remainder of the week following that. Highs in the 70s will return by Thursday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

