Advertisement

Sunday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another beautiful day across the Panhandle today, but rain is on the way for tomorrow.

Most rainfall will occur between 6:00 am and 2:00 pm, but by the early afternoon hours conditions should be mostly clear. Plenty of sunshine is in store for the week following that, and we aren’t expecting rain chances anytime soon.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off
William Howard Melton was arrested Saturday.
Man arrested on child molestation and firearms charges
The dolphin and sea turtle sculptures will be displayed throughout the city.
New sculptures unveiled in Panama City Beach
On Wednesday, $1.3 million was distributed amongst eligible students at Gulf Coast State College.
Thousands of students at Gulf Coast State College receive COVID-19 relief
Griffis is currently awaiting extradition back to Bay County, where he will be ...
Bay County man faces sexual battery charges

Latest News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 2-21-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 2-21-2021
Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-20-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-20-2021
Friday Evening Forecast