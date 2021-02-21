Volunteers build bunk beds for local kids in need

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Did you know dozens of local children are sleeping on floors, night after night? After Hurricane Michael hit, many families were left with no choice.

Saturday, volunteers worked to decrease that number.

“We want to get every kid, regardless of where they live, their conditions, whatever. If they’re sleeping on the floor, we want to help,” Sleep in Heavenly Peace founder Luke Mickelson said.

At Lynn Haven United Methodist Church, Sleep in Heavenly Peace volunteers built 60 bunk beds for Bay County kids in need.

“I really was saddened when I heard there were so many children without any beds at all,” volunteer June Scroggin said.

Mickelson is determined to fill this void.

“When I saw that first child and the condition that she was sleeping in, I knew right then I had to do something,” Mickelson said.

He’s already made a difference.

“It’s priceless to see the type of emotion that a young boy and a young girl will have when they get to sleep in a bunk bed. Something about bunk beds and being eight years old is kind of magical. So, this is what they’re out to accomplish today is to bring magic back into people’s houses that have had challenges still to this day from Hurricane Michael,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

All across the state of Florida, volunteers built more than 200 beds.

“It’s like a virtual hug in a way but we’re doing it by making beds. We’re using our skills or learning new skills to do this and help. I don’t know what else you can do to make your heart happier,” Scroggin said.

Through this ongoing effort, Mickelson said he hopes to get thousands of kids into warm beds by the end of this year.

