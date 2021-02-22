Bay County drives senior citizens to their COVID-19 vaccines

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When COVID-19 vaccinations became available to seniors 65 and up, some had concerns about getting to their appointments.

“So many of them just couldn’t access the system, they couldn’t get out of their homes, they didn’t have transportation, some of them can’t even leave their homes,” Bay County Council on Aging Executive Director Elizabeth Coulliette said.

The Bay County Public Transit System is now offering a free ride to those with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

”Giving them this opportunity through transportation has really been an enlightening thing for us. We have really enjoyed being able to do this and getting to know these people, they are just so appreciative of the opportunity you are giving them,“ Transit Program Administrator Lamar Hobbs said.

This was an issue that took the effort of many in Bay County working together to find a solution.

The transit system is working directly with Bay County Council on Aging to help seniors get vaccinated.

“We send a vehicle out to their house of the person that is getting the vaccine and we bring them back to the Bay County Council on Aging Center there and that allows them to be able to get the vaccine,” Hobbs said.

Coulliette says the seniors are happy they finally have more transportation options.

“They were overwhelmed in the beginning and they were frightened, I think they are relieved now that there are answers for them, that they know that people are working really hard to make sure they get those vaccinations,” Coulliette said.

