Advertisement

City probe faults overall police treatment of Elijah McClain

An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police...
An investigation into the arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident, faulting officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old unarmed Black man and department overall for having a weak accountability system.(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — The results of an investigation into the fatal arrest of Elijah McClain in suburban Denver criticizes how police handled the entire incident.

The report of the investigation conducted for the city of Aurora released Monday faults officers for their quick, aggressive treatment of the 23-year-old Black man.

It also criticizes the department for having a weak accountability system that failed to press for the truth about what happened.

It found there were “two contrasting stories” of what happened to McClain based on body camera footage and officers’ statements to investigators.

Another probe the state attorney general is looking at is whether any criminal charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car hit a man on the sidewalk.
One killed in car accident Sunday evening at Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive
William Howard Melton was arrested Saturday.
Man arrested on child molestation and firearms charges
People select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the...
Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off
Local musicians and businesses make a comeback after a slow down due to the pandemic last year.
Local musicians and businesses make a comeback after slow year

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
LIVE: WH COVID response team briefing
Credit in Question: Thousands of consumers complained about credit report accuracy in 2020
The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years