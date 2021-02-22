Local authors wrap up history tour

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Four local authors completed what they call a local history tour Sunday.

Authors Nancy Hudson, Willie Spears, Kenny Redd, and Bob Hurst have been on a tour since Thursday. Signing and promoting their respective books about our area’s history at several local businesses around town.

Each book covers a different portion of early history in Bay County.

One even showcases early history in Northwest Florida.

”Just go ahead and get busy and give it a shot. I think they will be surprised how successful they can be if, in fact, they have a genuine passion for the topic. That’s the way I felt about Val Valentine,” said Kenny Redd, Bay County History Museum Art Director.

”I wrote a book about the lineage of Hawk Massalina so that young people can know some great African American settlers here in Panama City. I think history is great, black history is amazing, but especially when it’s local black history, said author and motivational speaker, Willie Spears.

Author Nancy Hudson expresses what it meant to team up with other fellow authors to hold this event.

“We’ve all got different topics, so it’s a lot to appeal to a lot of different people. So we just thought doing this together would be a great idea,” said Hudson.

One of the local authors discusses what inspired him to write his book and what he believes could inspire other locals looking to become authors.

“One of the things that got me inspired to write and trace out these old roads were my American history teacher. In fact, I dedicated my book to him. If history teachers, here in this area would involve some of their students in local history projects. That’s how I got involved in it. That is one thing that will inspire more local writers, said local author Bob Hurst.

The four authors covered topics such as George Mortimer West, the history of Val Valentine, the legacy of Hawk Massalina, and the historic Spanish Road, a prominent path located in Northwest Florida.

For more information on how to follow some of these local authors works, you can visit the following pages:

Kenny Redd--oldpanamacitybeach.com or contact him at kenredd@oldpanamacitybeach.com or search Old Panama City Beach on Facebook.

