Local teen wins national volunteer service award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Prudential Spirit of Community Award is America’s largest youth recognition program based on volunteer service.

North Bay Haven Charter Academy junior Ruby Tilghman has brought it home to Bay County.

”I submitted my application to the school and then they nominated me for The Prudential Spirit of Community Award and I found out a few weeks ago that I was named the state honoree,” Tilghman said.

Four years ago, Ruby started a nonprofit called ‘Many Mini Musicians.’ The program allows local student musicians to showcase their musical talents while raising money to fund public school music programs.

So far, the nonprofit has raised more than $20,000.

”I was so thankful that I was able to have this scholarship but I was really excited to have an opportunity to share about ‘Many Mini Musicians,” Tilghman said.

To add to the list of Ruby’s accomplishments, she is also an author. At the beginning of the pandemic, she wrote a book titled ‘Ruby’s Recital.’

”I really wanted it to highlight the importance of music education in our schools, and the importance of a mentor in a school for a student’s life. Also, the fact that everyone has a story and it is worth being shared,” Tilghman said.

Along with the award, Ruby will receive a $2,500 scholarship and a silver medal. She is also invited to the program’s virtual recognition ceremony in April. There she will find out if she’s named one of the top ten youth volunteers of the year.

