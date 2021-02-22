Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a little active this morning on satellite and radar with a cold front on approach today. We have scattered showers and cloudy skies out the door this morning.

The good news is we’re not expecting heavy, long lasting, downpours. But rather a few passing showers for the morning hours.

Otherwise, it’s pleasantly cool outside in the mid to upper 50s to get the day started. Perhaps a light rain jacket and umbrella to get the day going. We won’t need either of the by the afternoon! Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s near 70 degrees this afternoon as the rain showers move out and skies clear out to some afternoon sunshine.

This weak cold front continues to slide out east tonight and with clear skies we’ll get cooler tonight. But not as cold as this past weekend’s mornings with temperatures only dipping down to near 40°.

With high pressure building in for the mid week forecast, plenty of sunshine heads our way! Highs take a little dip down into the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon, however, that’s fairly seasonable for this time of year.

In fact, the rest of the week will be warmer than average as we push highs into the low 70s by the end of the week with a nice sunny and dry stretch.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning with scattered showers. Sunshine returns in the afternoon with highs near 70°. Your 7 Day Forecast sets up a nice sunny and dry stretch through the rest of the week with temperatures near average tomorrow and warming into a spring feel in the low 70s.

