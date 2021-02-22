Advertisement

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with trailer

A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a crash in Jackson...
A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a crash in Jackson County Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say a 54-year-old man from Wisconsin was driving a vehicle towing a trailer. They say he was southbound on State Road 73, stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 90. Troopers say before coming to a stop, the man swung the vehicle and the trailer wide over into the northbound land. They say the tandems on the trailer were stopped in the northbound lanes.

They say a 46-year-old woman from Alabama was driving a motorcycle westbound on Highway 90, making a right turn onto State Road 73. They say she did not see the trailer in her lane of travel and hit it, throwing her off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital in serious condition and the Wisconsin man reported no injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car hit a man on the sidewalk.
One killed in car accident Sunday evening at Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive
William Howard Melton was arrested Saturday.
Man arrested on child molestation and firearms charges
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,780,000.
DeFuniak Springs man claims $2 million prize from Florida Lottery scratch-off
People select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the...
Suspected hypothermia deaths in homes mount in Texas
Local musicians and businesses make a comeback after a slow down due to the pandemic last year.
Local musicians and businesses make a comeback after slow year

Latest News

Seniors now have transportation options to get their COVID-19 vaccine
Bay County drives senior citizens to their COVID-19 vaccines
A tornado left behind thousands of dollars in damage at Frank Brown Park.
Panama City Beach tornado leaves behind expensive damage
This is the second year legislation to shield state lawmakers’ and cabinet members’ home...
Proposed law would shield lawmakers’ addresses if passed
A 2013 lawsuit filed by the state of Florida against Georgia in what has become known as the...
‘Water Wars’ case heard in U.S. Supreme Court