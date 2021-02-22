One killed in car accident Sunday evening at Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

UPDATE 02-21-21 8:50 P.M.:

Panama City Beach police officials say officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 3:28 p.m.

They say a Toyota was driving east on Highway 98 when a Chevrolet in the left turn lane also on 98 made the turn onto South Thomas Drive.

The Chevrolet hit the Toyota causing it to spin out and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

--------------------------------------

Sunday evening, Panama City Beach officials responded to a car accident at Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drove.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

After impact, one of the cars then hit a 49-year-old man who was on the sidewalk.

The man was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

We’re working to learn more details about the accident.

