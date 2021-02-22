Advertisement

Pedestrian, waiting to cross road, dies after being hit during traffic crash

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

UPDATE: February 22, 2021 (2:30 p.m.)

We now know the identity of the man who died after being hit during a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Panama City Beach.

Officials say the driver of a Toyota Yaris was heading east on Front Beach Road when another driver in a Chevrolet Express Van tried to make a left hand turn onto South Thomas Drive and hit the Yaris.

Police officers say one of the vehicles spun out of control and hit a pedestrian who was at a nearby cross walk waiting to cross the highway.

Officials say the man, now identified as 49-year-old Graystone Betty, was rushed to a local hospital but later died from injuries he sustained during the accident. We’re told Betty was from Jamaica and was here on a work visa.

Panama City Beach Police officers say this is an active investigation and is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.

--------------------------------------

UPDATE: February 21, 2021 (8:50 p.m.)

Panama City Beach police officials say officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian around 3:28 p.m.

They say a Toyota was driving east on Highway 98 when a Chevrolet in the left turn lane also on 98 made the turn onto South Thomas Drive.

The Chevrolet hit the Toyota causing it to spin out and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

--------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: February 21, 2021

Sunday evening, Panama City Beach officials responded to a car accident at Front Beach Road and South Thomas Drove.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

After impact, one of the cars then hit a 49-year-old man who was on the sidewalk.

The man was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

We’re working to learn more details about the accident.

